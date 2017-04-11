I-24 cleared after 4 vehicle crash in McCracken County, IL

Eastbound lanes are clear and open on Interstate 24 after a crash closed the area to traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it received a report of a crash involving two semi trucks and two passenger vehicles.

This happened at the Kentucky end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge in McCracken County, Illinois.

This crash was at I-24 milepoint 0.0 between Paducah, KY, and Metropolis, IL.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked but officials say the site is clear and all lanes are open at this time.

