Marion resident pledges to perform 10 months of national service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion resident pledges to perform 10 months of national service

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Joshua Lannom of Marion, IL is one of 126 men and women pledging to perform 10 months of national service as part of the Atlantic Region's 23rd class of the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program. 

As a Corps Member, Lannom and his team will work on a variety of projects and service areas, focusing on infrastructure improvement, urban and rural development, energy conservation, disaster response and recovery efforts, and environmental work. 

"I heard about AmeriCorps NCCC through a friend who is an alum of the FEMA Corps program, " Lannom said. "I'm hoping to get to know myself further in the AmeriCorps NCCC program and gain experiences that will help me plan for the next steps of my future." 

After his 10-month tenure, Lannom will graduate from NCCC in November of this year with an education award of $5,815, which can be used to continue education or pay back student loans. 

"Reaching out and helping others is fulfilling and brings me great satisfaction," Lannom said about his motivation to serve with AmeriCorps NCCC. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly