Marion resident pledges to perform 10 months of national service

Joshua Lannom of Marion, IL is one of 126 men and women pledging to perform 10 months of national service as part of the Atlantic Region's 23rd class of the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.

As a Corps Member, Lannom and his team will work on a variety of projects and service areas, focusing on infrastructure improvement, urban and rural development, energy conservation, disaster response and recovery efforts, and environmental work.

"I heard about AmeriCorps NCCC through a friend who is an alum of the FEMA Corps program, " Lannom said. "I'm hoping to get to know myself further in the AmeriCorps NCCC program and gain experiences that will help me plan for the next steps of my future."

After his 10-month tenure, Lannom will graduate from NCCC in November of this year with an education award of $5,815, which can be used to continue education or pay back student loans.

"Reaching out and helping others is fulfilling and brings me great satisfaction," Lannom said about his motivation to serve with AmeriCorps NCCC.

