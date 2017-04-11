17 people arrested after underage drinking party in Franklin Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17 people arrested after underage drinking party in Franklin Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

A report about an underage drinking party in Thompsonville, Illinois led to the arrest of 17 people.

It happened just after midnight on April 1.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, all 17 people face charges for illegal consumption of alcohol.

  • Hunter Johnson, 20, of West Frankfort
  • Kaytee McEndree, 18, of West Frankfort
  • Mario Rodriguez, 19, of Benton, IL
  • Hunter Pully, 19, of West Frankfort
  • Colton Richardson, 19, of Benton, IL
  • Nicholas Goffinet, 18, of Benton, IL
  • Aryan JoAnne Shinn, 18, of West Frankfort
  • Peyton Smith, 18, of Benton, IL
  • David Payne, 20, of Thompsonville
  • Laura Gimenez, 20, of Marion, IL
  • 4 17-year-old males of West Frankfort
  • 17-year-old male of Johnston City
  • 16-year-old male of Herrin
  • 15-year-old female of Marion, IL

Investigators said more arrests and charges are possible in the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly