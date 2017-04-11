17 people arrested after underage drinking party in Franklin Co., IL

A report about an underage drinking party in Thompsonville, Illinois led to the arrest of 17 people.

It happened just after midnight on April 1.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, all 17 people face charges for illegal consumption of alcohol.

Hunter Johnson, 20, of West Frankfort

Kaytee McEndree, 18, of West Frankfort

Mario Rodriguez, 19, of Benton, IL

Hunter Pully, 19, of West Frankfort

Colton Richardson, 19, of Benton, IL

Nicholas Goffinet, 18, of Benton, IL

Aryan JoAnne Shinn, 18, of West Frankfort

Peyton Smith, 18, of Benton, IL

David Payne, 20, of Thompsonville

Laura Gimenez, 20, of Marion, IL

4 17-year-old males of West Frankfort

17-year-old male of Johnston City

16-year-old male of Herrin

15-year-old female of Marion, IL

Investigators said more arrests and charges are possible in the case.

