Benton, IL man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

A man from Benton, Illinois is behind bars for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Worley, 34, is a registered sexual predator and did not provide complete information as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

He is in the Franklin County Jail.

