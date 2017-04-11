WANTED: West Frankfort man wanted on domestic battery charges

Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department are actively looking for a man who is wanted on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in rural West Frankfort on April 4.

Charges have been filed against Christopher Clayton, 32.

He is at large.

A judge set bond at $30,000.

If you have information about Christopher Clayton's whereabouts, you can call the sheriff's department at 618-438-0306.

