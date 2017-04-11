MO Senate advances bill to create education savings accounts

The Missouri Senate has advanced a bill to create education savings accounts for children with disabilities, foster kids and children with parents in the military.

The measure would create a tax credit for people who donate money, which those parents could use for tutoring, textbooks and other education expenses.

The money could also be used for tuition at private, charter, virtual and home schools.

