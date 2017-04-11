IL state police launch hate crime training program

The IIllinois State Police is helping create a new curriculum that will make troopers better at recognizing and investigating hate crimes.

The agency will work with the Anti-Defamation league to better train state police cadets before they hit the street.

llinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says the plan is the fourth part of a program he laid out two weeks ago to battle crimes against people because of race, religion or national origin.

