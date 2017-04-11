FBI offers $25,000 award in IL judge's shooting death

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the shooting death of a judge outside of his Chicago home on Monday, April 10.

Authorities say the judge and a woman were about to go to a gym when they were shot.

The 66-year-old judge died at a hospital. The woman was reported in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say before the shooting the gunman had words with the judge before the suspect shot him several times.

Police believe the shooting may have been a robbery attempt.

