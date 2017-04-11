WANTED: Man wanted in Weakley Co. after leading authorities on h - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Man wanted in Weakley Co. after leading authorities on high speed chase

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Authorities in Weakley County, Tennessee are currently searching for a man who led police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department located Darren Walton, 39, on Monday, April 10 in the Austin Springs area in a green Jeep Cherokee.

After trying to get him to stop the vehicle he drove at a high rate of speed on several of back roads between Latham and Dukedom until he drove through a field and into a wooded area and became stuck.

He abandoned the vehicle and deputies tracked him on foot for several hours before it is believed that he went into the North Fork of the Obion River. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, April 11 just before 4 a.m. a truck was reported stolen from a home near Palmersville. Deputies located the vehicle on Webb Road, and after a short chase this vehicle also drove into a field and was abandoned. Deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter searched for the driver in the woods north of Palmersville but could not find the driver. There were items found in the truck that are believed to have been stolen by the driver from another unknown location.

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department has also been been looking for Walton for his part in breaking into hunting cabins several weeks earlier.

