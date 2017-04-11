This week in country music: 1982 The Hag

Let's turn back the clock and see what was playing on country radio this week in 1982.

Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Kenny Rogers at number five with Through the Years. It was a big pop crossover hit reaching number 13 on the Hot 100. Roger's considers the song is one of the best of his career.

Canadian singer Anne Murray was at number four with Another Sleepless Night. The uptempo song was a change for Murray whose previous couple of singles had been slower ballads.

At number three was a signature song from Hank Williams Jr. A Country Boy Can Survive features a list of things from the everyday life of someone living in a rural area like a shotgun, a four wheel drive, growing tomatoes and catching catfish from dusk til dawn.

Conway Twitty was still going strong in '82. His hit The Clown was at number two this week but it would go on to become Twitty's 28th chart topper.

And it was Merle Haggard at number one. Big City was written by Haggard and his tour bus driver Dean Holloway. Haggard says he was getting on his bus after a long recording session and asked Holloway how he was doing. Holloway answered "I'm tired of this dirty old city." Haggard then started questioning Holloway and asked him where he'd rather be and Holloway answered "somewhere in the middle of Montana." Haggard used both lines in writing the song and credited Holloway as a co-writer. Holloway got half the royalties to the song, which ended up being about $500 thousand dollars, a whole lot more than a bus driver's salary. Big City turn me loose and set me free!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.