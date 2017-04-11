April 12 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 12 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's a country singer-songwriter who has won just about every music award out there.   His hits include: When I Call Your Name, Go Rest High On That Mountain, I Still Believe in You the list goes on and on.  He's a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.  He's a pretty good musician as well. Just last year he was inducted into the Guitar Center Rock Walk. We're talking about Vince Gill who's 60 today.

He was a teen idol in the 1970's when he starred on the TV show The Partridge Family.  The show helped launch his recording career which includes the hits I Think I Love You and Doesn't Somebody Want to be Wanted.  David Cassidy is 67 today.

He's best known for his role of Al Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married...With Children.  He currently stars as Jay Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family. Ed O'Neill is 71 today.

He's a Cuban-born actor who starred in Ocean's Eleven, The Untouchables, The Godfather Part 3 and many many other movies.  Andy Garcia is 61 today.

She's an actress who has had roles on the TV series House M.D., How I Met Your Mother, and Once Upon a Time. Jennifer Morrison is 38 today.

He was a late night TV host who retired two years ago.  David Letterman is 70 today.

