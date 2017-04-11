Five things you need to know on 4/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 4/11

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may need to keep your umbrella handy this morning as rain and showers make their way out of the Heartland. You may wake up to light showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, but the rain is expected to quickly dissipate as the morning goes on. It will be another windy day, with some gusts reaching 15-20 mph. With temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, it's also going to be another warm day for the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will linger through the weekend along with the chance for rain and thunderstorms

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

HUD relocates 185 residents in Cairo, IL: The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced yesterday that 185 residents in Cairo, Illinois must relocate from their current homes.

Missing infant from Arkansas found safeAccording to Blytheville Police Captain Scott Adams, a one-year-old child being sought by authorities in connection with a non-custodial abduction was found in South Carolina.  

Tillerson, top diplomats hold urgent meeting on Syria crisis: With fresh urgency but scant solutions, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top foreign diplomats held an urgent meeting today to strategize on a way forward to end the protracted civil war in Syria.

Some voters in Alexander Co., IL receive wrong ballot: Leaders in Alexander County are working together to decide if they will have to hold a special election after a ballot mix up after some residents received the wrong ballot.

Officers honored in Du Quoin, IL after saving the life of an infant:: Three men were honored  yesterday after their heroic actions in Du Quoin, Illinois saved the life of a 6-week-old child who was non-responsive

