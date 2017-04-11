Five things you need to know on 4/11

It's Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may need to keep your umbrella handy this morning as rain and showers make their way out of the Heartland. You may wake up to light showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, but the rain is expected to quickly dissipate as the morning goes on. It will be another windy day, with some gusts reaching 15-20 mph. With temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, it's also going to be another warm day for the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will linger through the weekend along with the chance for rain and thunderstorms

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

HUD relocates 185 residents in Cairo, IL: The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced yesterday that 185 residents in Cairo, Illinois must relocate from their current homes.

Missing infant from Arkansas found safe: According to Blytheville Police Captain Scott Adams, a one-year-old child being sought by authorities in connection with a non-custodial abduction was found in South Carolina.

Tillerson, top diplomats hold urgent meeting on Syria crisis: With fresh urgency but scant solutions, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top foreign diplomats held an urgent meeting today to strategize on a way forward to end the protracted civil war in Syria.

ome voters in Alexander Co., IL receive wrong ballot S : Leaders in Alexander County are working together to decide if they will have to hold a special election after a ballot mix up after some residents received the wrong ballot.

Officers honored in Du Quoin, IL after saving the life of an infant :: Three men were honored yesterday after their heroic actions in Du Quoin, Illinois saved the life of a 6-week-old child who was non-responsive

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.