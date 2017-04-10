MoDOT, MDC calling on Missourians to take part in 'No MOre Trash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT, MDC calling on Missourians to take part in 'No MOre Trash! Bash'

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Missourians from every corner of the state are asked to do spring cleaning outdoors and help in the fight against littering through the state's annual "No MOre Trash! Bash."

The "No MOre Trash! Bash" will take place from April 15 to May 15 and is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Transportation. This is the 15th year for the program that aims to clean up highways and roads across the state. Missourians are asked to get out and pick up trash from roadsides, parks, neighborhoods, rivers, streams, trails and other places.

Each year, MoDOT spends about $6 million removing litter from more than 385,000 acres of roadsides along 34,000 state highway miles. Annual volunteer trash pickup efforts, including the bash and the Adopt-A-Highway program, are valued at $1 million.

Last year more than 50,400 bags of litter and several truckloads of debris were picked up during the one-month "No MOre Trash! Bash."  Missouri Stream Team volunteers removed 581 tons of litter from waterways and dedicated more than $1.8 million worth of volunteer time to litter removal statewide annually.

For more information and to learn how to participate click here or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).  

