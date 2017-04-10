A vehicle becomes airborne in a crash, resulting in serious inju - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A vehicle becomes airborne in a crash, resulting in serious injuries

Written by Jasmine Adams
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

There is an ongoing investigation into a crash that happened in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday, April 10.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 6900  block of Lovelaceville Rd.

The investigation showed that Frances Fondaw, 71, of Kevil, Ky, was traveling westbound in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup.

Officials said, for unknown reasons Fondaw’s vehicle left the roadway, striking an embankment causing her vehicle to fly through the air.

While airborne, Fondaw’s vehicle struck several trees before coming back to the ground.

Fondaw was transported by Mercy Regional to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Lone Oak-Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional Emergency Services, and Jason’s Collision. Lovelaceville Rd. was closed for approximately 20 minutes to remove the vehicle.

