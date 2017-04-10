Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making.

Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise's two previous championships and last year's NL pennant before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had the honors for the drought-busting title flag.

Rizzo then brought the championship trophy out when he returned to the field from under the bleachers, drawing more cheers prior to Chicago's home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was a moment generations of fans never got to witness. Even more wondered if they would ever get the chance. But that all changed when the Cubs beat the Indians in a thrilling Game 7 at Cleveland last fall for their first championship since 1908.

Wrigley Field opened in 1914 but the "Lovable Losers" didn't move in until 1916.

  Champ Eagles vs. Atlanta to open season, also play in London

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:34 GMT
    Super Bowl champion Philadelphia will host Atlanta to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night Sept. 6. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.
  Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

