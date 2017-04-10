Officers honored in Du Quoin, IL after saving the life of an infant

Three men were honored in Du Quoin, Illinois on Monday, April 10 for their heroic actions after they saved the life of a six-week-old infant who was non responsive.

Officers Chris Robinson, Cale Bastien and Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Howard Baxter were given awards at a council meeting.

Officer Chris Robinson said he was just doing his job.

"It's humbling, because I told them that I didn't need an award," Robinson said. "I was just doing my job, I mean we have a great police department, our chief sends us to all the best training. We just do our jobs, that's all their is. We shouldn't receive awards for doing our jobs."

The baby is healthy and was reunited with the officers at the meeting on Monday for the first time since it all happened.

