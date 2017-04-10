Cairo mayor 'distraught,' 'frustrated' after HUD eviction notice for public housing

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man pled guilty to one count of distribution of synthetic fentanyl, a schedule I controlled substance.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man pled guilty to one count of distribution of synthetic fentanyl, a schedule I controlled substance.
Researchers say Missouri black bears are continuing to thrive and reproduce at a steady pace, and that could mean a return to the hunting that many argue endangered them in the past.
Researchers say Missouri black bears are continuing to thrive and reproduce at a steady pace, and that could mean a return to the hunting that many argue endangered them in the past.
A Kentucky Judge reported potential violations of the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct about himself to the Commission.
A Kentucky Judge reported potential violations of the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct about himself to the Commission.
A Caruthersville, Missouri man is facing charges after a deadly head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Friday, May 18.
A Caruthersville, Missouri man is facing charges after a deadly head-on crash in Pemiscot County on Friday, May 18.
The jury will meet for closing arguments and deliberation on Tuesday, May 22 for the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife on Halloween night in 2016.
The jury will meet for closing arguments and deliberation on Tuesday, May 22 for the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife on Halloween night in 2016.
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.
They managed to catch the suspect in the act. Police figured the adult black bear got inside the car by using the driver's side handle, which was damaged.
They managed to catch the suspect in the act. Police figured the adult black bear got inside the car by using the driver's side handle, which was damaged.
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.
A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily.
A bald eagle tried stealing a rabbit from a fox at San Juan Island National Historical Park, but the fox wasn't about to let his meal get away so easily.
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.
According to a court affidavit, the little girl died on May 4, and the couple put her body in a duffel bag in the closet of their Reno apartment before driving it down to Sacramento a week later.
According to a court affidavit, the little girl died on May 4, and the couple put her body in a duffel bag in the closet of their Reno apartment before driving it down to Sacramento a week later.
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.
Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.
Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.