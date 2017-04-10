ISP recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators week

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs from April 9 through 15.

The week marks the time of year when the public safety community formally acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of all telecommunicators, call-takers and technicians.

“Telecommunications personnel play a vital role in public safety,” Illinois State Police Director, Leo P. Schmitz, said.

“They work around the clock, holidays, birthdays, and often miss family functions and school activities to ensure that emergency assistance is provided when requested," he said. "Their constant devotion to public safety dispatching, consistent excellent customer service, and continued pursuit of the ISP’s goal of protecting life and property while maintaining the highest level of professionalism are to be applauded."

Telecommunicators ensure the safety of our officers and the citizens of Illinois by serving as a communications lifeline.

The Illinois State Police would like to thank the men and women who serve as telecommunicators, call-takers and technicians for their hard work and dedication.

