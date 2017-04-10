Man becomes violent with community and officials in McCracken Co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man becomes violent with community and officials in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One man is in custody after being violent towards McCracken County, Kentucky residents and officials.

On Monday, April 10 at 3:28 pm, the McCracken Couty Sheriff’s Office was contacted by an employee of Amtrol in reference to a subject using vulgar language towards employees and charging the fence between him and the workers. 

The employees feared they would be harmed after 45-year-old James Mayfield threatened bodily harm.  

Amtrol employees went back into the building and stated they did not want to leave work until the man was located.

Deputy Kyle Latta located Mayfield walking down the railroad tracks towards his residence on Cook Street. 

Officials said Mayfield immediately became disorderly, yelling and cursing, clenching his fists and showing signs of combativeness. 

Mayfield refused to answer deputies questions about making threats and continued with his disorderly behavior. 

At this time, Amtrol employees heard the yelling and came outside to witness Mayfield’s actions. 

Mayfield was ultimately taken into custody for menacing and disorderly conduct. 

After arriving at the jail, Mayfield was combative and bit a Deputy Jailer in the arm while attempts at subduing him were being made. 

Mayfield was ultimately charged with assault 3rd on a corrections officer.

Mayfield has an extensive criminal history including prior arrest for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, fleeing and evading, trafficking in methamphetamine, public intoxication along with several other drug charges and charges relating to his behavior in the public.

