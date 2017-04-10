Paducah men arrested on drug and gun offenses

Multiple charges were placed on two men out of Paducah, Kentucky.

On April 10, 2017 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received a information alleging that convicted felon Matthew Conner, 22 years old of Paducah,Ky, was in possession of a firearm.

Officials said it was also alleged that Conner had been threatening to harm individuals with the firearm via social media.

Detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole located Conner at 2400 Palmer Street lot 25 in Paducah, Ky.

Conner was found to be in possession of a Savage .22 caliber rifle and ammunition.

Detectives suspected that the gun recovered from Conner was stolen and records check with a local gun dealership on Wednesday, April 12 enabled detectives to identify who originally purchased the firearm.

Contact was made with the registered owner and it was at that time discovered to be missing from their residence.

A further investigation revealed that the victim had allowed an individual identified as Samuel Henderson, 19, of Paducah, Ky, to stay at his residence located on Tudor Blvd for a few days over the past week.

Detectives searched for Henderson to interview him about the incident and he was located riding a bicycle down Benton Road near Clarks River.

Henderson agreed to speak to detectives and admitted to being the one that had stolen the firearm in question. Henderson went on to admit that he had traded the firearm to Conner a few days prior.

Henderson was out or custody on felony probation for a previous burglary that he had been charged.

Henderson was arrested with charges of theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While inside the initial residence mentioned, detectives observed a quantity of methamphetamine in plain view in the bed room of Justin Adams 22 years old of Paducah, Ky.

Detectives searched the residence and seized methamphetamine, smoking pipes, a digital scale and a Savage .22 rifle along with another loaded high-power 7.62 caliber rifle.

Both Adams and Conner were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Adams was charged with possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

