New license requirements in MO may require learning traffic stop protocol

Do you know what to do if you get pulled over by police?

If not, some Missouri lawmakers want to change that and make it required before teens receive their license.

Not matter if it’s for a blown headlight or for driving over the speed limit, a Sikeston DPS officer I spoke with said many people don’t know what to do when they get pulled over behind the wheel.

“Doing traffic stops for police is probably one of the highest unknowns or dangers we deal with,"Sikeston DPS officer Brent Mullin said

Mullin said he’s all too familiar with making a traffic stop and drivers not knowing how to react.

“I don’t want people moving around because that makes me nervous and I’m sure it makes other officers nervous," he said. "When, if you’re approaching a vehicle, and you see people moving around because you know their intentions.”

So in an effort to help the sometimes intense encounters, some Missouri lawmakers would like to use drivers’ exams to teach new drivers what to do.

Florissant Representative Gretchen Bangert said she would like to create a video showing teen drivers how to handle traffic stops before they receive their license.

Mullins said he believes the measure would help.

“I think if they know something going into it that ‘Hey I've seen that on video before, this is the way I should act if I get pulled over by the police or have a police encounter' I don’t think it would be a bad idea at all," he said.

And some residents agree.

Deborah Collins said this could help de-escalate some unwanted situations

“A lot of extra things go wrong because of kids or anyone, adults and kids, not knowing what to do properly on a police stop," Collins said. "So I think this would be very beneficial to have that really impacted onto a young person.”

But regardless if the measure passes or fails, Mullins said he hopes drivers continue to make the right decisions when they get pulled over.

“The more you can educate people on what’s going it’s the better police will be and those new drivers will be!” Mullins said.

There’s no word right now on where this bill actually stands.

The second read on the House floor happened on February 1 and a hearing is not currently scheduled.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.