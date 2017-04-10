Shawneetown, IL man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child pornograp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawneetown, IL man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child pornography

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Joshua D. McKinney (Gallatin County Sheriff's Department) Joshua D. McKinney (Gallatin County Sheriff's Department)
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Shawneetown Illinois man pled guilty to three counts of child pornography, all class x felonies in Gallatin County Circuit Court on Monday, April 10

Joshua D. McKinney, 21, of Shawneetown, IL admitted to the allegations contained in a three-count information filed on Monday, April 3. 

McKinney admitted to producing three images of child pornography in which he knowingly photographed the genitals of three minor female children under the age of 13 for sexual gratification.    

McKinney received a total sentence of 36 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 12 years for each of the three counts, which must be served consecutively under the terms of the plea agreement, and which he must serve 85% due to the nature of class x child sex offenses in Illinois. 

He will spend the next 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

The defendant will also be required to register as a child sexual predator for the rest of his life and faces parole after released from prison for a period of 3 years to natural life.  

Officials with the Illinois State Police said an investigation was initiated when household members discovered lewd images they believed to be of the minor children on the defendant’s cell phone.  The photographs were reported and the phone was taken to police. 

Through the investigation, the minor children were identified and contacted along with their parents. 

Further investigation and forensic interviews by the Guardian Center confirmed the allegations and McKinney was arrested and charged. 

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab digitally investigated the McKinney's cell phone and confirmed the existence of the images. 

Officials involved in this case want the people of Gallatin County and Southern Illinois to know that child victimization will not be tolerated and if you have information regarding these and other types of crime, call, report and say something.  

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations Special Agent Rick White, The Guardian Center, the Shawneetown Police Department Chief of Police Robert Boon and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Dept., Sheriff Shannon Bradley.  The case was prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney Douglas E. Dyhrkopp.    

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly