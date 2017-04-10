Shawneetown, IL man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child pornography

A Shawneetown Illinois man pled guilty to three counts of child pornography, all class x felonies in Gallatin County Circuit Court on Monday, April 10

Joshua D. McKinney, 21, of Shawneetown, IL admitted to the allegations contained in a three-count information filed on Monday, April 3.

McKinney admitted to producing three images of child pornography in which he knowingly photographed the genitals of three minor female children under the age of 13 for sexual gratification.

McKinney received a total sentence of 36 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 12 years for each of the three counts, which must be served consecutively under the terms of the plea agreement, and which he must serve 85% due to the nature of class x child sex offenses in Illinois.

He will spend the next 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The defendant will also be required to register as a child sexual predator for the rest of his life and faces parole after released from prison for a period of 3 years to natural life.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said an investigation was initiated when household members discovered lewd images they believed to be of the minor children on the defendant’s cell phone. The photographs were reported and the phone was taken to police.

Through the investigation, the minor children were identified and contacted along with their parents.

Further investigation and forensic interviews by the Guardian Center confirmed the allegations and McKinney was arrested and charged.

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab digitally investigated the McKinney's cell phone and confirmed the existence of the images.

Officials involved in this case want the people of Gallatin County and Southern Illinois to know that child victimization will not be tolerated and if you have information regarding these and other types of crime, call, report and say something.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations Special Agent Rick White, The Guardian Center, the Shawneetown Police Department Chief of Police Robert Boon and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Dept., Sheriff Shannon Bradley. The case was prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney Douglas E. Dyhrkopp.

