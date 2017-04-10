Late Murphysboro man gets special NFL emblem on his crypt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Late Murphysboro man gets special NFL emblem on his crypt

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro native and avid Washington Redskins fan has a special emblem on his crypt thanks to Crain Cemetery Services and the National Football League.

Family members said Jim Gilbert was such a big fan that his casket was actually draped in their team colors, red and yellow.

Gilbert died unexpectedly on January 16, 2017.

On Monday, April 10, on what would have been Gilbert's 56th birthday, family members gathered for a special ceremony to put the Washington Redskins emblem on his crypt.

The emblem cannot be reproduced without permission from the team.

So, when the family made the request, Angela Cyphers of Crain Cemetery Services started reaching out to NFL authorities to get permission.

The Washington Redskins were so honored that the Gilbert family is so passionate about their team that they had a special authentic jersey made
in memory of Jim. That jersey is that of his favorite player, #44, Jon Riggins, delivered personally to Jim's mother, Jane Gilbert.

"He made quite a few fans for them, and a lot of fans have said that now the Rams have left, a lot of Jim's friends are becoming Redskins fans also, just a lot of fond good memories of him," said Gilbert.

His mother says Jim originally became a fan of the Redskins because of his Alma mater, Murphysboro High School. The school shares a similar color scheme with the Redskins.

