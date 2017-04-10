A two vehicle crash leaves one with minor injuries in McCracken County, IL

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department two vehicles collided at the 15 mile marker of Interstate 24 East on Monday, April 10.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. when Lexus Barnes, 20, of Missouri, was traveling eastbound in a 2013 Ford passenger car and George Collins, 51, of Illinois, was also traveling eastbound in a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

An investigation showed that the speed of Barnes was a factor in the crash.

Officials said that witnesses and Barnes advised she was traveling over the speed limit and came upon Collins too fast.

Barnes advised she thought Collins was going to change lanes and when he did not she attempted to go around him.

When Barnes changed lanes she side-swiped Collins causing both vehicles to lose control.

Barnes was transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and Reidland Fire.

