2 charged after burglary, child abuse investigation

Two East Prairie residents are behind bars after a series of crimes.

According to the department, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Folk for a report of a burglary.

Officers learned that the two suspects were Terry Dean, 46, and Shawna Johnson, 40. Dean was reportedly armed with a hatchet.

When officers arrived at Dean's home to ask him about the burglary, a domestic disturbance was underway with two children inside the home.

Investigators said officers forced their way in the home and took Dean and Johnson into custody.

According to police, the two kids in the home said they'd been forced to stay inside all day without food. They told investigators they were instructed not to answer the door. Neither child was hurt.

Officers went back to the home the next day and found about a pound of marijuana.

Both Dean and Johnson face charges of burglary, domestic assault, and child abuse or neglect of a child.

Drug charges are pending.

