Fake animal control vehicles reported in Marion, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fake animal control vehicles reported in Marion, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Animal Care And Control in Marion, Illinois warns pet owners to be on the look out for fraudulent animal control vehicles in the area.

Workers urge people to watch out for a Dodge Ram truck or any other vehicle driven by persons that claim to be with animal control without official markings that indicate a City or County Animal Control vehicle.

The City of Marion Police Department said these persons look for docile animals to approach and take. They have reportedly lured pets off property or have taken them out of people's yards.

Officials said all area Animal Control vehicles are clearly marked and identified with government plates and municipal or county markings.

The reported fraudulent vehicles only have a sticker or magnet on the doors saying "Animal Control".

According to the police department, thefts of pets have been reported on Cochran Rd/Moake School Rd. near Marion, as well as in the Cambria, Il area in recent days.

People are asked to notify your nearest law enforcement officials with any sightings or information to help locate and positively identify these persons and hopefully recover these stolen pets.

In the mean time, they said to be very aware of your outside pets in kennels and on tie-out cables.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly