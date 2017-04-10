Chester Police Department K9 receives protective gear - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chester Police Department K9 receives protective gear

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Thanks to a generous donor, one police dog will be safer while serving the community in Chester, Illinois.

Chester Police Department’s K9 "Sabo" received his canine stab and bullet protective vest after a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

K9 Sabo’s vest is sponsored by Gail and John Zapf of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and will be embroidered with the sentiment “God bless and protect this K9 and his partner”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Established in 2009, the non-profit seeks to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,300 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars.

All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, Michigan.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

