Melaina's statue replaced at Melaina's Magical Playland

A statue honoring the memory of Melaina Cunningham is back where it belongs at Melaina's Magical Playland at Cape County Park.

The new statue was put in place on Monday, April 10.

The original statue was stolen and broken in January.

Melaina's Magical Playland was built in the memory of Melaina Cunningham, the daughter of KFVS anchor Jeff Cunningham and his wife, Andrea. Melaina passed away in 2009 due to complications from nemaline myopathy, a neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness.

The playground was designed to be accessible for kids of all abilities. It opened in 2013.

