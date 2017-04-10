Name released in crash that killed 1 in Williamson Co., IL

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Williamson County Coroner's Office have released the name of one person killed in a crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

Killed was Stewart C. Lasswell, 41, of Marion, Il.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 along Old Frankfort Road just south of Fowler School Road .

Williamson County Officials were called to the scene of the single passenger, single vehicle wreck.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle occupied by Lasswell was southbound along Old Frankfort Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday April 11.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.