2 men rescued after their boat capsized in Jackson Co., IL

What started as a fun day on the lake took a scary turn on Cedar Lake in Jackson County, Illinois.

According to the sheriff's department, two men, Thomas Mykins, 27, and Bradley Milton, 22, were in a boat on Sunday, April 9 when it capsized and sank.

Investigators believe rough water caused by high winds caused the boat to capsize.

Milton was able to put on a life vest as the boat was going down, but Mykins didn't get his.

Two passing fishermen saw the whole thing happen.

Those men, Ronald Modglin and Bret Wojciechowski, were able to get both men into their boat and brought them to the Cedar Road boat launch where paramedics were waiting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.