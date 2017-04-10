Phase one of Carbondale's downtown revitalization begins

Construction is underway in Carbondale as the city proceeds with plans to beautify its downtown.

Over the next four to six weeks, Ameren Illinois will be setting new power poles behind businesses along South Illinois Avenue in preparation for phase two.

The city promises new sidewalks, flowers and plants designed to make the area more functional and beautiful.

Construction is planned to continue until August, where it is hoped that work will be completed in time for the eclipse.

