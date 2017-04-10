Iowa man arrested in Metropolis, IL after threatening customers, workers at a grocery store

Iowa man arrested in Metropolis, IL after threatening customers, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
An Iowa man was arrested in Metropolis, Illinois after he was threatening cashiers and customers at Big John's Grocery Store on Sunday, April 2.

Metropolis police were called to the Big John’s Grocery Store after receiving a complainant of a male subject inside the store who was making threatening statements to a cashier and talking to himself. Prior to arrival, officers were advised that the man was arguing with customers in the parking lot and threatening to shoot them.

When authorities arrived, the Metropolis canine officer confronted the man, later identified as Thomas C Dobratz, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa. Dobratz became irate and confrontational and resisted efforts to be searched for weapons. A struggle then ensued, during which the subject's shoulder was dislocated. A knife was found on the man but there was no gun.

Dobratz was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He was lodged at the Massac County Detention Center.

