Clerk: East Cape election certified after ballot mix-up; candidate has 30 days to file petition

The East Cape election was certified on Tuesday, April 18 after a ballot mix-up during the municipal election.

According to the Alexander County clerk, the candidate and his attorney were notified that the election was certified.

Now, the candidate or his attorney has 30 days to file a petition if they want to protest the race.

Leaders in Alexander County were trying to decide if they would have to hold a special election after the mix-up.

According to Alexander County Clerk Ellen Henderson Bigham, four people received the wrong ballot during the municipal election on Tuesday, April 4.

"After I do the re-canvas, or the re-tab and the canvassing, then if the the candidate would still like to contest, then it will have to go through attorneys and a court case," Bigham said.

Those voters live in East Cape Girardeau.

People in that village voted to determine who would serve as Village Trustee.

