Marion, IL man facing multiple drug, guns charges

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after authorities in Marion, Illinois conducted a search warrant.

The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of W. White Street. A tactical entry was conducted to gain entry into the home with the assistance of the Marion Police Department Emergency Response Team.

A search of the home was conducted and officers recovered a stolen semi-automatic 9 mm pistol, a large sum of cocaine and cannabis intended for drug sales, various packaging materials and weighing equipment and approximately $2,200.00, co-mingled with MPDNU official advanced funds.

Mario R. Snow, 33, was located and arrested at his home. He was issued citations for possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Snow was arrested and transported to the Williamson County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting future court proceedings.

