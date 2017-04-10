"Jackson Reads" event to be held at courthouse

Schools in Jackson, Missouri are joining together with the Riverside Regional Library for a reading event on Monday, April 10.

The event is called "Jackson Reads."

Students in all schools in the City of Jackson are encouraged to gather together and read on the courthouse lawn in Jackson at 101 Court Street.

Students and other community members are to be there at 5:30 p.m. and the event will last through 7 p.m. Students can bring a book and swap it out for another, read their own books they brought and guest storytellers will be on hand, as well.

Those who plan to attend the event are urged to bring a blanket or chair.

In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved to the new Jackson Civic Center.

