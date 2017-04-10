Rend Lake College offers five off-campus kids camps this summer

Rend Lake College is offering five different themed summer day camps this summer.

These camps are located in Mt. Vernon, Pinckneyville, and Whittington and offer something for every one.

Studio RLC, located at the MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon, is again offering "Strike A Pose" camp for first through seventh graders.

Those who attend will learn the latest fashions and trends through the basics of skin care, make-up, nail care, hair styles, poise and etiquette.

Campers will end the day with a fashion show for friends and family.

Each student should bring their favorite outfit for the fashion show, and parents and caregivers should arrive early to see the show.

The camp costs $35 and includes lunch.

The camp will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Studio RLC in Mt. Vernon.

Campers around Pinckneyville have three options this year, including the popular Seussapalooza, and new camps Eclipse 101 and Exploring the Illinois Rural Heritage Museum.

First through third graders can join Seussapalooza to become experts on Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel by discovering all of his most beloved characters. Campers will create their own Seuss-style story in addition to daily activities to take home.

The camp will meet with Instructor Michelle Mohr from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 18 at the Murphy-Wall Campus, Room 101 in Pinckneyville. The camp costs $45.

Join Instructor Greg Hollmann to learn all about this year’s total eclipse of the sun during Eclipse 101.

Third through eighth graders are invited to explore the universe and all there is to know about the August eclipse through numerous activities that can be used to watch the eclipse at home.

The camp costs $15 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 18 at the Murphy-Wall Campus, Room 101 in Pinckneyville.

Campers will receive a tour through a local museum with Charles and Mary Greer during Exploring the Illinois Rural Heritage Museum camp.

Third through eighth graders are invited to learn about their forefathers through a guided tour and fun activities, such as making rope on a 1940’s machine and creating homemade ice cream.

The camp will end with a scavenger hunt.

The camp costs $15 and includes a t-shirt from the museum.

The camp will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 11 at the Museum, which is located in Pinckneyville.

Campers in Whittington will have the chance to take advantage of a new camp, the RLC Ride Zone Stables.

Join Ashton Lappin at the stables at Wayne Fitzgerrel State Park to ride the trails and learn the proper techniques for saddling, bridling and riding horses.

The camp costs $150 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8 at the stables.

Campers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and those who attend should bring their own helmet.

The camp is designed for students between the ages of 10 and 14.

Grade level applies to either past or upcoming grade.

Payments may be made by check, money order, credit or debit cards, or cash, and must be received at the time of registration.

Parents and guardians are responsible for all transportation arrangements to and from camp.

For more information about a camp or to register, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Division at (618)-437-5321, ext. 1714.

