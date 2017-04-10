Carbondale city revitalization project underway

After months of discussion, city officials say plans to revitalize downtown Carbondale are finally underway.

Ameren Illinois is starting to set new poles behind businesses along S. Illinois Avenue as part of the first phase of the "streetscape project."

Power line relocation is expected to take four to six weeks to complete.

There will also be changes coming to sidewalks and curbs, as well as the addition of plants and flowers throughout the downtown area.

The first phase of renovations will cover W. Mill Street to W. Cherry Street.

For more information on the project you can contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at (618) 559-1939 or at afox@explorecarbondale.com.

