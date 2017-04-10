KY woman behind bars facing drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY woman behind bars facing drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky woman is behind bars after a welfare check led authorities to the discovery of crystal methamphetamine.

Troopers responded to a welfare check/drug complaint at 7631 Stevens School Road in Whitesville Kentucky on Thursday, April 6.

Troopers made contact with Brandon Knott and Sarah White. Through their investigation, authorities discovered that White had a small bag of crystal methamphetamine on her.

White was then placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) drug paraphernalia.

White was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

