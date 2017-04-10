Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve Co., MO

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened in the northbound lanes near the 164 mile marker at 4 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

The crash report shows that William D. Foutz, 47, of Cape Girardeau was driving north in the passing lane when his truck went off the road and the front of the truck hit the guardrail.

Foutz's truck flipped and he was thrown from it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

