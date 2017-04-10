Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

A man faces several charges after an arrest during a traffic stop in McCracken County.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.
A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department of multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot.
