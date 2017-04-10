Tabata four-minute workout

If you are short on time, but want to stay fit, Local Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson breaks down an effective workout that will only take 4 minutes.

“Today, I'm going to talk about Tabata,” Crowson said. “Actually, Tabata is a form of training. It's really good to do if you're really short on time or to just kind of switch things up a little bit. It only takes four minutes for a full Tabata, but you'll definitely be ready to stop.”

Crowson says this type of training is best suited for someone that is used to exercising because it can intense.

“The way this works, you're going to do 20 seconds working as hard as we can, 10 seconds of rest and we do that 8 times,” Crowson said. “That's a 4-minute workout.”

She says you can formulate each workout.

“You can use any exercise for Tabata,” Crowson said. “You could use sprinting. You can do biking. You can do running in place, high knees. Just anything that's going to get your heart rate up. You can also use a different exercise for every set. So maybe 20 seconds of a sprint, then rest for 10 seconds, 20 seconds of a squat jump, rest for 10 seconds.”

If you plan to lift weights, Crowson suggests adding Tabata at the end of your workout.

“You can also start with half a round of Tabata,” Crowson said. “So, four sets instead of eight to kind of work your way up.”

