Tabata four-minute workout - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tabata four-minute workout

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you are short on time, but want to stay fit, Local Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson breaks down an effective workout that will only take 4 minutes. 

“Today, I'm going to talk about Tabata,” Crowson said. “Actually, Tabata is a form of training. It's really good to do if you're really short on time or to just kind of switch things up a little bit. It only takes four minutes for a full Tabata, but you'll definitely be ready to stop.”

Crowson says this type of training is best suited for someone that is used to exercising because it can intense. 

“The way this works, you're going to do 20 seconds working as hard as we can, 10 seconds of rest and we do that 8 times,” Crowson said. “That's a 4-minute workout.”

She says you can formulate each workout. 

“You can use any exercise for Tabata,” Crowson said. “You could use sprinting. You can do biking. You can do running in place, high knees. Just anything that's going to get your heart rate up. You can also use a different exercise for every set. So maybe 20 seconds of a sprint, then rest for 10 seconds, 20 seconds of a squat jump, rest for 10 seconds.”

If you plan to lift weights, Crowson suggests adding Tabata at the end of your workout. 

“You can also start with half a round of Tabata,” Crowson said. “So, four sets instead of eight to kind of work your way up.”

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly