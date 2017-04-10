Home in Johnson Co., IL a 'total loss' after overnight fire

A house in Goreville, Illinois is considered to be a "total loss" after an overnight fire.

Lake of Egypt fire crews got the call about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, April 9 and say when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire then quickly spread to a nearby garage and caused minor damage to some cars. A neighbor's home also suffered some minor damage due to the extreme heat and smoke.

A lady in the home suffered from some minor smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.