April 11 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing the big day with a pair of professional wrestlers.

He was born Dustin Rhodes, the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. While he was popular wrestling under his given name, he became a superstar when he donned a golden mask and won numerous championship belts. You know him as Goldust and he's 48 today.

He's a Missouri native who's considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He peaked in popularity in the 1970's and early 1980's when he headlines wrestling promotions in St. Louis and Kansas City. He's a member of both the WWE and WCW Hall of Fames. Harley Race is 74 today.

He won both an Oscar and a Tony Award for his performance as Master of Ceremonies in the movie and Broadway production of Cabaret. His daughter Jennifer also turned to acting. You may remember her from Dirty Dancing. Actor and singer Joel Grey is 85 today.

He was a backup infielder who was on the Cardinals roster when they won the 2011 World Series. He was the team's starting shortstop when they won the National League Pennant in 2013. He left the Cardinal organization in 2015. This year, he's playing with the Yankees. Pete Kozma is 29 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.