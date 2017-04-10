Cape flood gate on Themis closed due to high water

With the Mississippi river set to crest this week, the flood gate on Themis in Cape Girardeau is closed.

The flood stage is 32 feet, and according to the National Weather Service the river will continue rising to near 36 feet by Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon.

High water is expected to be minor, but several counties along the Mississippi are under a flood warning.

