This week in music: 1994 Celine & Mariah

Let's check out the music scene from 23 years ago.

The year was 1994 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.

At number five was the R&B group All for One with So Much in Love. The song was originally released by the group The Tymes back in 1963.  The Tymes took tune all the way to number one.  But number five was as high as the All for One version made it on the charts.

Celine Dion was at number four with The Power of Love.  It was Dion's first chart topper and according to ASCAP was the most performed song of '94.  It's a signature song for Dion who has included it on all of her tours.

Mariah Carey was holding down the number three spot. Without You was a remake of the 1970's number one hit by Harry Nilsson. Carey's version peaked at number three although it was a huge international hit becoming Carey's first number one song on the British charts.

The Swedish band Ace of Base was at number two with The Sign. It was a number one hit for the group spending six non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.  Billboard ranked it as the number one song of 1994.

But it was R. Kelly who was at the top of the charts this week in '94. Kelly released three different versions of the Bump N' Grind, the original album version and two remixes. The album version was released to radio, but many stations opted for "old school" remix which gained massive airplay and mad Bump N' Grind a number one hit.

