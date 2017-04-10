Gas prices on the rise in Missouri

The average retail price for gasoline in Missouri has risen 9.3 cents per gallon in just the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,940 gas outlets in Missouri.

This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Missouri during the past week, prices were 40.3 cents per gallon higher on Sunday, April 9 than the same day one year ago, and are 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month, and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

"With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued," Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said. "Over half of the nation's 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits.

"While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it's not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices. Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world's largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices."

