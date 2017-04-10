Five things you need to know on 4/10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 4/10

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer

(KFVS) -

It's Monday, April 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It will be warm and windy today in the Heartland. It won't be as windy as yesterday, but expect to see 10-20 mph wind gust at times. Temps are expected to be in the mid 70s for most of us. Laura says she is tracking the possibility of storms, but not until this afternoon or early evening. There are currently storms being monitored just north of the Heartland, but they are expected to fizzle out and have no effect on us.  A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will linger, but thunderstorms are expected toward the end of the week.

Making headlines:

Flooding concerns in Alexander Co., IL: The Mississippi River is set to crest on Tuesday and one flood gate is already closed in Cape. But across the river in Alexander County, even minor flooding is a major concern, after their levee broke in last year's severe floods.

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in St. Francois Co., MO: A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle in St. Francois County, Missouri yesterday afternoon.

Cardinals fall to the Reds, 8-0: Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 yesterday to take two of three from the Cardinals.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump's national security adviser is calling on Russia to re-evaluate its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, leaving open the possibility of additional U.S. military action against Syria.

Man arrested after shooting in Graves Co., KY: A Kentucky man was arrested on Saturday, April 8 with multiple charges following a shooting incident in the Cuba area of Graves County, Kentucky.

