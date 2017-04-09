Rising Mississippi river level gives Alexander Co. residents rea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rising Mississippi river level gives Alexander Co. residents reasons for concern

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Mississippi River is set to crest on Tuesday, April 11 and one flood gate is already closed in Cape Girardeau.

But across the river in Alexander County, even minor flooding is a major concern, after the levee there broke in last year's severe floods.

The corps of engineers has said it won't fix it, so local farmers said they'll do it themselves. But the farmers are waiting for a dryer season to be able to repair the hole.

This leaves some residents with more concern.

"The reminder is always here," Jenifer Korte said.

She and her neighbor's house are protected by a personal levee made out of dirt and a small concrete wall.

They added more to it before last year's floods, which is what they credit their homes being undamaged to. But even then they want it fixed.

"We got to get the levee fixed at some point you would think," Korte said. "I mean that would be a huge relief, then you could take what levee we have here out."

He neighbor Jim Taflinger also sits as the secretary for the Levee district. He says they originally tried to get approval.

"Our problem is, it's been one year and four months and the corps of engineers haven't given us a permit for us to even fix the levee," Taflinger said.

The Corps told the district that they wouldn't be repairing it last winter which is what's caused the delay.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly