Single-vehicle accident kills 1 in St. Francois Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO -

A man is dead after crashing a motorcycle in St. Francois County, Missouri on Sunday, April 9.

According to authorities, the crash happened at 1:35 p.m.

An investigation conducted by Master Sargent. C.T. Davies revealed that driver Terry Cavins, 62, of St. Mary, Mo was thrown from the vehicle, a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited, which received moderate damage and was towed from the site.

Cavins was traveling westbound on Route T when he traveled off the right edge of the roadway.

He attempted to correct this error and return to the roadway but instead, the vehicle overturned and and Cavins was ejected.

Cavins was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Francois County Ambulance Personnel at 2:11 p.m. and his next of kin was notified. 

Davies was assisted by Trooper A.W. Rush in this investigation.

