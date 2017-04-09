Man released from jail after taking 2 air compressors

A man has released from jail after being arrested for a theft that occurred on March 20 that was caught on tape by the victims camera.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the Sheriff's Office made an arrest in a recent theft that occurred in the Wingo, Kentucky community.

On Saturday, April 1 a Graves County Deputy Sheriff responded to an address on US 45 South for a theft that had occurred on March 20.

The victim informed the deputy that he had video footage of a male pulling into his driveway, knocking on his door and taking two air compressors from under his carport while the victim was not home.

After checking the video, officials said the video footage showed the suspect taking the compressors, placing them in his vehicle and then leaving the residence.

The combined value on the compressors was approximately $400.

The video led to the identification of the suspect as Steve Sherfield, 54 of Mayfield, Ky.

Sherfield was located at his residence and confessed to taking the two compressors.

He was arrested on Friday, April 7 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking under $500. Sheriffield was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

